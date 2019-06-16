Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Modified Bajaj Avenger Looks Like a 1247cc Harley Davidson V-Rod - Watch Video

Yes, it still has the same 220cc single-cylinder Bajaj engine but given just how good this Bajaj Avenger has been modified, you might end up thinking that it is actually a Harley-Davidson V-Rod!

News18.com

Updated:June 16, 2019, 10:14 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Modified Bajaj Avenger Looks Like a 1247cc Harley Davidson V-Rod - Watch Video
The modified Bajaj Avenger. (Image: YT Screenshot/@Vampvideo)
Loading...

The Bajaj Avenger has for long been a healthy alternative for all those who didn’t have Harley-money. However, not a lot of time do you choose to make peace with the absence of a big ol’ cruiser from the bar and shield company in your parking. Hence a gentleman, we came across on the internet has converted his Bajaj Avenger into what looks like a Harley Davidson V-Rod.

While we laud the owner for the efforts and visualization of the final iteration, the project might arguably lack execution. Apart from a short look-around snippet of the bike, details of the modified bike are not clear. A few features evident on the bike are the 240mm tyre at the back at a 150m section in the front, both from Pirelli.

The swingarm of the bike is a customized unit along with the bodywork that includes a rather huge fuel tank, an engine belly cover, a single seat with integrated taillight and short fenders. The ships with quad exhausts, out of which two are functional. The motorcycle features a v-twin engine case that mimics Harley’s V-Rod motor. At the front, the motorcycle gets a round headlight with HID lights and a wide handlebar.

WATCH VIDEO:

The bike is covered in metallic gray paint with ample of red graphics all over it. However, mechanicals including its heart remains the 220-cc single-cylinder engine that produces 19 bhp and 17.5 Nm of torque through a 5-speed gearbox.

ALSO READ: MG Hector Review, is it Better than Tata Harrier and Jeep Compass?

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram