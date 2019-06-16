Modified Bajaj Avenger Looks Like a 1247cc Harley Davidson V-Rod - Watch Video
Yes, it still has the same 220cc single-cylinder Bajaj engine but given just how good this Bajaj Avenger has been modified, you might end up thinking that it is actually a Harley-Davidson V-Rod!
The modified Bajaj Avenger. (Image: YT Screenshot/@Vampvideo)
The Bajaj Avenger has for long been a healthy alternative for all those who didn’t have Harley-money. However, not a lot of time do you choose to make peace with the absence of a big ol’ cruiser from the bar and shield company in your parking. Hence a gentleman, we came across on the internet has converted his Bajaj Avenger into what looks like a Harley Davidson V-Rod.
While we laud the owner for the efforts and visualization of the final iteration, the project might arguably lack execution. Apart from a short look-around snippet of the bike, details of the modified bike are not clear. A few features evident on the bike are the 240mm tyre at the back at a 150m section in the front, both from Pirelli.
The swingarm of the bike is a customized unit along with the bodywork that includes a rather huge fuel tank, an engine belly cover, a single seat with integrated taillight and short fenders. The ships with quad exhausts, out of which two are functional. The motorcycle features a v-twin engine case that mimics Harley’s V-Rod motor. At the front, the motorcycle gets a round headlight with HID lights and a wide handlebar.
WATCH VIDEO:
The bike is covered in metallic gray paint with ample of red graphics all over it. However, mechanicals including its heart remains the 220-cc single-cylinder engine that produces 19 bhp and 17.5 Nm of torque through a 5-speed gearbox.
