1-min read

Modified Bright Yellow Suzuki Swift Sport Looks Like a Proper Hot Hatchback

Maruti Suzuki is not bringing the Swift Sport to India anytime soon due to high cost of the hatchback.

Arjit Garg | News18.comArjit_Garg

Updated:September 27, 2018, 11:00 AM IST
Modified Suzuki Swift Sport. (Image: Kuhl Racing)
The Maruti Suzuki Swift has been one of the most popular hatchback in India, especially among those who want to buy a car that looks and performs like a sports hatchback. However, only the regular 1.2/ 1.3-litre engine comes to the domestic market, and not the 1.4-litre engine that powers the Suzuki Swift Sport in other markets. The Sport variant can’t be called a proper hot hatchback, at least in terms of the design.

Now a customizer from Japan called Kuhl Racing has given an extreme makeover to the Swift Sport and we can safety term it as a proper hot hatchback. The Japan-based tuner has come up with complete aero kits for the Suzuki Swift Sport, with no changes to the engine.

The modified Suzuki Swift Sport gets a redesigned bolder bumper with a prominent front splitter that has winglets. You might miss it, but a closer look reveals that the top of the headlamps receives body-coloured touch for a more sporty look. At the rear is an updated bumper and big rear diffuser along with faux-carbon dual tailpipes.



On the side are more prominent skirts to make the Swift look aggressive and the ride height is lowered for a sportier stance. Also, the original wheels and tyres have been replaced with custom alloys with wider rubber. Kuhl has also replaced the Suzuki logos with Kuhl Racing logos.

There’s no update to the cabin of the Swift Sport and nor has Kuhl done any performance updates. The Suzuki Swift Sport is powered by a 1.4-litre Boosterjet turbocharged petrol engine producing 140 PS and 230 Nm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission and has a claimed top speed of 210 kmph.

As mentioned above, Maruti Suzuki is not bringing the Swift Sport to India anytime soon due to high cost of the vehicle, which may not find any or limited buyers in a country like India, which is highly price sensitive.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
