Modified Bugatti Chiron Sport Breaks Top Speed Record, Reaches 490 Km/h: Watch Video
This modified Bugatti Chiron Sport has done that no production car has ever done - it has achieved a top speed of 490 km/h, making it the fastest out there right now.
The fastest car in the world - the Bugatti Chiron Sport. (Photo: Bugatti)
While Koenigsegg’s Agera RS has been well known around the globe for being the fastest hypercar in a straight-line clocking 446.97kmph speed, Bugatti has now taken a purpose-built Chiron Sport to the famous Ehra-Lessien in Germany and managed to record a blistering top speed of 490.48kmph, as per reports. This makes it faster than Koenigsegg’s Agera RS by more than 40kmph. The car that was driven by Andy Wallace is not an ordinary Chiron. The purpose-built vehicle was made in cooperation with Ballarat and Michelin with the single goal to create a hypercar that can break the 300mph barrier. The car is 25 cm longer than the present Chiron Sport and has a long-tail aero concept.
WATCH VIDEO:
The modified Chiron is powered by a quad-turbo W16 8.0-litre engine and delivers a whopping 1,578 PS of power. Notably, the Chiron Sport has retained the all-wheel-drive system and the Ricardo 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission from the standard Chiron. However, some of the modifications include removal of the rear-wing and airbrake and laser-controlled ride height. It has also gotten a redesigned exhaust system with vertically stacked dual exhausts.
According to various reports, the modified Chiron Sport is strictly a one-seater with the passenger seat being replaced with a plethora of computers. Furthermore, there is a safety seat for the driver with a full roll cage as well. At present, the long-tailed version of the Chiron Sport looks likely to remain a one-off model which is unlikely to enter production for the masses.
