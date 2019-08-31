Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Modified HM Ambassador Gets a Modern-Touch with Tesla-Like Touchscreen and New Interiors

The dashboard sports a new colour along with new coloured upholstery and ew floormats are added as well.

News18.com

August 31, 2019, 1:03 PM IST
Modified HM Ambassador Gets a Modern-Touch with Tesla-Like Touchscreen and New Interiors
Modified HM Ambassador. (Image source: Team-Bhp)
Loading...

Like wine, there are a few monikers in the automotive industry that only ages well. Among the top of them is the Hindustan Motors Ambassador. Even after the car stopped making an appearance on the street in the past decade or so, it was and is widely used among government officials as their official vehicle.

In a word, premium. The Ambassador was a mark of success. And with time it has only grown more favourite to enthusiasts around the country. However, recently one such model surfaced on the internet with a rather interesting twist. Like the numerous modifiers across the country who prefer to use old cars for modification to minimize regret and guilt in case something goes wrong. This Ambassador was one such model that has been modified to fit the purpose of the modern-day world.

While we could not dig up a complete photo of its exterior, its interior seems to have everything that a car today would. Beginning with the giant touchscreen that mimics the one seen on any Tesla, the infotainment system is an interesting addition to what seems to be very modern. A few pics that were found on the world wide web shows that it shows a music player, car information (display shows a sports car) on the infotainment system, and a few switches, the purpose of which is unknown.

The dashboard sports a new colour along with new coloured upholstery and ew floormats are added as well. The steering wheel is stock but is wrapped in leather with black and beige treatment. A gear lever is a new unit so are the added handrest between the front two seats. The door pads have been overhauled for a new set up and a new colour that compliments the rest of the interiors.

Edited by: Anirudh SK
