1-min read

Modified Honda City Defies the Purpose of its Name With an Intriguing Off-Road Makeover

The absence of front bumper has been compensated by a huge bulbar instead. However, surprisingly, the radiator is still where it is supposed to be.

News18.com

Updated:September 1, 2019, 9:55 AM IST
Modified Honda City Defies the Purpose of its Name With an Intriguing Off-Road Makeover
The Modified Honda City. (Image source:Facebook/Motor Thailand)
How far can one go to defy a car’s purpose? Well quite far as it is for this one man who modified his Honda City sedan into an intriguing off-roader. The Honda City’s urban purpose is pretty much self-explanatory with such a moniker. But what fun is it to follow conventions? Naming conventions at the least.

As opposed to what one would expect, the car above is not from India but Thailand. As for the modifications, the owner decided to ditch the front bumper altogether. This, in turn, has increased the approach angle. Now one would think why the owner could not increase the ride height, but then again it is easier to save by letting a part go than adding two others.

The absence of front bumper has been compensated by a huge bulbar instead. However, surprisingly, the radiator is still where it is supposed to be. Other than that, the front fascia pretty much remains the same with the same headlights along with other components. The car seems to be made with hardcore off-roading in mind. Case in point, the bright roof-mounted auxiliary lamps and a snorkel. In addition to everything above, the car also gets off-road tyres that are wider than the stock ones

Edited by: Anirudh SK
