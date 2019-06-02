This Modified Honda City Takes Monotone Paint to the Next Level

As far as bizarre modifications go, a Honda City owner from Delhi might have turned the tables. Ever seen a car that has been Teal-ed to its core? Look no more because here it is. At the outset, allow us to clarify that the car was not tossed into a pool of Teal paint and was modified completely in line with the modifier’s sanity.A few other notable additions come in the form of not one, but two prancing horses that seem to be charging towards the Honda badge on the front grille. In terms of design, the tweaking seems to be aimed at ditching the Japanese design for an American one, point in the case, the front bumper that has been beefed up with extensions. This and the prancing horse might hint that the owner might have had the silhouette of a Shelby in mind.At the back, the boot has been graced with an integrated spoiler, the tail lamps are smoked at the bumper gets a twin exhaust set up which we are not clear is functional. The wheels, however, are untouched with the same steel rims instead of teal painted one. The interiors are no good news either.Surely enduring teal sickness on the inside are the seats, upholstery, dashboard, floor, steering column and the steering wheel itself which has been dyed with the shade. And if this didn’t surprise you, the gear knob in the car is a cobra which sits between two glittery strips of leather that extends all the way to the armrest. If all this didn’t startle you, the efforts to match it with a Rolls will. The roof has been lit with sky-light.