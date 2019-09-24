Modified Honda Civic with Wide-Body Kit Belongs to Need For Speed Underground

While India might have missed out on the ninth-gen Civic, Honda justified the absence by launching the car in a brand-new Avatar for its tenth generation a few months back. The car climbed up to be one of the top contenders in its segment with healthy figures on the sales chart. The design language was new and the sportiness and aggressiveness were dialled to 11. This put plenty of thoughts in everyone’s mind who decided to modify it.

The mean one that you see above is sure to please all the Civic enthusiasts who lauded the new design when it had arrived. The kit job done above was carried out by 360 Motoring Malappuram and looks rather impressive. The new front bumper has given way to an all-new front fascia that looks sporty, accentuated by a lip spoiler and air scoops among others. The logo has been switched with the red one that supplements the red accents in the front. The bonnet features a dysfunctional air scoop which nonetheless only adds to the overall design of the car.

Look at it from the side and the alloy wheels and low-profile tyres only adds to the party. Similarly, the rear gets a new look too. The evident new bumper comes with a Type-R inspired exhaust housing which are fake otherwise. Red accents runs at the back similar to the front. The modifications, however, has only been restricted to the exteriors. On the inside, the car is the same as well as the mechanics.

