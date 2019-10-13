Modified Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Safir is not Something You Would Need, But Something You Want

The Isuzu D-Max V-Cross is essentially the only pick-up truck in the passenger vehicle segment in India. And while you won’t see a lot of them on the streets, as we said in our review, people who buy this car take it up as a lifestyle. That brings us to the fact that the life of such a car in its stock avatar is usually very short-lived. Well, if the customers are modifying it anyway, Isuzu thought of putting its own thoughts to do it. Enter, the Safir.

At the outset, let us break it to you that the Safir is not commissioned for India. A total of 10 examples of this car which will be manufactured will be directly headed to the UK only. However, that does not change the fact that these changes can be our own little ‘project car’.

WATCH VIDEO: 2019 ISUZU D-MAX V-CROSS AUTOMATIC REVIEW

Each Safir model is fitted with a unique numbered interior badge. It is an exclusive D-Max based on the popular Isuzu D-Max Arctic Trucks AT35 Double Cab Automatic and will make a bold impression from its first reveal with a Sapphire Blue Mica paint finish.

The exterior features an eye-catching silver rear sports bar, silver Mountain Top roller cover and bespoke Safir branded aluminium under guard. Setting off these bright additions are two sets of Lazer Lights: a lower set positioned in the front bumper and a roof light bar which is brand-new for the D-Max range. Completing the exterior are 17” x 10” AT alloy wheels which have been updated with a new Hyper Dark diamond-cut finish.

Isuzu D-Max Safir. (Image source: Isuzu)

Bespoke leather seats, designed specifically for the Isuzu D-Max Arctic Trucks interior, have been finished in sapphire blue overstitching and, for an extra touch of indulgence, this luxurious pick-up comes equipped with a D-shaped sports steering wheel.

The infotainment system on the car is upgraded including a 9-inch Multifunction Colour Touchscreen (with Arctic Trucks logo), nine speakers, including subwoofer and HDMI Port. What’s more, a wireless charger has been fitted in the top glove box and a front camera is located on the front bumper to monitor the area in front of the truck that would normally be in the driver’s blind spot.

In addition to the new features mentioned above, the Isuzu D-Max Arctic Trucks Safir retains its superior 3.5 tonnes towing. The car will be powered by a 1.9 litre-4 cylinder turbocharged diesel engine on offer, with 160 Bhp of peak power and 360 Nm of peak torque. A 6-speed automatic gearbox is offered with this engine while a four-wheel-drive transfer case with low and high ratios are standard.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.