Modified KTM 200 Duke Gets a New Retro-Styled Body Design - Video
A video shared by Atenx Katros on YouTube shows the Austrian streetfighter wearing a new retro-styled body.
Modified KTM 200 Duke. (Image: YouTube Screengrab)
KTM 200 Duke is one of the best looking motorcycles in the country and also high on performance as compared to other products in the same price bracket. However, someone auto fanatic in Indonesia has completely turned the tables to make the KTM 200 Duke look even more dashing, with a body design inspired from Retro classics, which are generally associated with relaxed riding.
This one-off mod-job is more sophisticated than a crazy modification and one of the best that we’ve seen in the recent past. A video shared by Atenx Katros on YouTube shows the Austrian streetfighter wearing a new retro-styled body.
For the same, the motorcycle has been stripped of all its stock body panels for custom built units. The bike gets a round headlight upfront and a retro-styled, dual-paint fuel tank, followed by a single-piece saddle. The regular KTM gets a split-seat unit.
At the rear is the compact tail light and a tall-set rear fender. Other custom bits include a new under-belly engine guard and radiator surrounds. There are some changes to the trellis frame to accommodate the body panels. The stock exhaust has been replaced with an aftermarket unit.
The stock KTM 200 Duke is powered by a 199.5cc single cylinder, liquid cooled engine that produces 25 PS of power at 10,000 rpm and 19.2 Nm of torque at 8,000 rpm. The engine comes mated to a six-speed transmission.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
