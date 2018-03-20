Modified Maruti Suzuki Alto Looks Straight out of Fast and Furious Movie [Video]

For long now, Maruti Suzuki Alto has served as the penultimate entry-level hatchback for the Indian consumers. Before the current generation Maruti Suzuki Alto, the older generation charmed its way through India. The handsome little car got a flamboyant touch when Kerala (yes, the hub of hot modifications in India) based customizer made it bright by adding fluorescent wraps, and of course – scissor doors.Kerala based Gokz Motography has posted a video showcasing two modified fluorescent Altos, and it is safe to say they’re the brightest mod jobs we’ve seen in a long time. One of them even comes with scissor doors. The two colors are bright yellow and neon green.Both the cars are fitted with a wide body kit, a low hanging front bumper, fancy alloy wheels, an HKS exhaust system, and lowering springs. What differentiates the two cars, apart from the color is the fact that the yellow Alto gets a pair of scissor doors, something you can only see on high-end supercars. The Neon green Alto looks more civil and gets cop lights inside the front grille.Both the cars are purely a cosmetic job as no details about mechanical changes has been mentioned by the modifier. This means, both cars are powered by the 1,061cc four cylinder engine, which powered VXi variants of the Maruti Suzuki Alto after 2001. The engine was capable to produce 64 PS and 80 NM, and was mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.There’s a wide believe that the Alto with 1.0-litre engine was one of the most enjoyable Maruti hatchbacks to drive after the first-gen Zen. The Alto is currently in its eighth generation and is sold in many countries worldwide. In India, Maruti Suzuki Alto has been India’s largest selling car for a long time.