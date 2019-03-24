English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Modified Maruti Suzuki Baleno with Scissor Doors Looks Like a Proper Hot Hatch
The modified Maruti Suzuki Baleno is one of the hottest hatchbacks in India today.
Modifed Maruti Suzuki Baleno. (Image: 360 Motoring India )
Maruti Suzuki sells the successful Baleno premium hatchback through the Nexa range of dealership, rivaling the Hyundai Elite i20, Honda Jazz and Volkswagen Polo. While a premium hatchback like Baleno does offer upmarket interiors and good looks, there’s still a lot of scope for these cars to look like an actual premium product.
The folks at 360 Motoring, a Kollam based customization house thought of adding that touch to the Baleno and took the modification game a bit too far, making this Baleno look one of the hottest hatchbacks in India today.
The highlight of the Baleno are the scissor type doors as seen on various sports cars. Interestingly, the doors are stock units and are just hinged in a way to open upwards, rather than sideways. And since no modification has been done to alter the size, the rear doors are retained.
Apart from the scissor doors, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno gets a body kit with an updated grille and bumper. The front also has LED lights and black splitter, while there’s underbody skirts and an aftermarket 17-inch alloys with low-profile tyres on the side.
At the rear is an aftermarket bumper with a big diffuser and integrated exhaust. The body gets a dual paint job comprising a black roof over red body. The interior pics are not available and we are guessing a complete black cabin that makes the Baleno look sporty.
The Baleno is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that produces 82 Bhp and 114 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 5-speed manual and a CVT transmission. There is a 1.3-litre diesel engine also that produces 74 Bhp and a peak torque of 190 Nm. The Baleno RS is powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged engine and produces a maximum of 101 Bhp and 150 Nm of peak torque.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
