Modified Maruti Suzuki Ignis Called the 'Blue Whale' Looks Better Than the Original
The modification was carried out by the wizards at 360 Motoring and 02 Garage. And the new design comes with a host of changes as against the stock car.
Modified Maruti Suzuki Ignis. (Image source: YouTube/Gokz Motography)
The Maruti Suzuki Ignis is among the expensive hatchbacks with the toll-boy image in India. The car gets a quirky design that has divided opinions calling for equal amounts of admirers and haters. However, for the ones who do not resonate with the design, this Blue Whale might change your mind. And according to its owner Vinu Chandran, the car is the first fully customized Ignis in India as well as Asia.
The modification was carried out by the wizards at 360 Motoring and 02 Garage. And the new design comes with a host of changes as against the stock car. Upfront, the car gets a new grille and an anchor badge on it. the headlamps are aftermarket units with corona rings and LED DRLs that ups the ante quite a bit. The new bumper extends lower giving the car a low rider stance. This unit also gets LEDs on both ends.
The ORVMs along with the pillars have been tastefully blacked out. The car now has flared wheel arches to house the new fatter wheels. Speaking of which, the Blue Whale sits on a set of aftermarket 16-inchers from BBS. The tyres used a low-profile that only adds to the looks.
At the back, the car gets a custom diffuser along with aftermarket LED tail lights which looks rather beautiful. The car is finished in a shade of blue that completely supplements its name.
