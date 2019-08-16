This Modified MG Hector SUV With Off-Roading Touch Looks Straight Out of Mad Max
While the MG Hector is a typical urban SUV, a rendering imagines it as a more rugged off-road machine.
MG Hector modified. (Image source: YouTube/SRK Design)
The launch of MG Hector, just as speculated, has eaten into the sales of dominant models such as the Tata Harrier and Jeep Compass. The Chinese-owned British brand which marked its foray into the Indian market with the Hector, created stirred up a storm garnering a massive 21,000 bookings that forced it to temporarily suspend bookings. Dimensionally the car measures more than any other moniker in its segment. While it has been built with the streets in mind, SRK Designs have imagined render of an MG Hector that wears a rugged off-road guise.
In terms of the front fascia, major changes are highlighted by the thick grille with a few horizontal lines. The grille is fixated on the body with the help of rivets, harking back to the Hollywood movie Mad Max. These looks are supplemented by a dominant set of 17-inch off-roaders.
While a render won’t hint anything about the mechanical tweaks whatsoever, the stock Hector comes with two engine options – a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine and 2.0-litre diesel engine option. The 1.5-litre unit puts out a maximum of 141hp and 250 Nm of torque. The 2.0-litre diesel engine, on the other hand, produces 168 bhp and 350 Nm of torque.
