Modified Royal Enfield Classic With Gold Paint Spotted in Goa, Looks Outlandish
A customized Royal Enfield from Goa has been spotted wearing a shiny gold paint.
Gold Royal Enfield. Source
Over the time, we have seen many spectacular and crazy Royal Enfield mod-jobs, but none could actually come close to this particular Royal Enfield Classic spotted in Goa. More of a customization work than a proper modification work, the Royal Enfield spotted in Goa wears a unique gold plated body, making it a proper head-tuner on the roads, something we haven’t seen ever, at least here in India.
The motorcycle wearing the unique gold colour is actually a Royal Enfield Classic underneath and the gold paint is everywhere from the headlamp to the suspension and even the wheels. Even the wheel spokes are gold in colour.
It’s noticeable that this is not a wrap, but a proper paint job as wraps are mostly used on four-wheelers. The tank, shock absorbers, and the engine cover are all in gold paint too, apart from partial gold treatment on disc brake and the handlebars, gold on the logo and even the saree guard.
The only parts remaining to get a golden treatment is the engine and the seat. While the bike is mostly a cosmetic job, the headlight does get an LED treatment. Everything else is stock in this gold wonder. However, repainting a vehicle with RC stating the original color calls for a legal action and that is why most people prefer wraps over body paint.
Source
Source
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
