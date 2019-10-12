Modified Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Makes Cafe Racer Look Bold

Since its introduction in the market, we have learned a few things about the Royal Enfield 650 Twins. Capable engine, eye-catching design and a pleasing ride. But it’s really about how far a mind can go to explore its aftermarket flexibility that has impressed us. Echoing the same, K-Street customising house has created a new menacing iteration of the popular 650-cc motor. Named Vayu (Wind), the bike was showcased Bangkok International Motor Show in April this year.

If visuals were not enough to drop your jaws on the floor, allow us to elaborate. Upfront, sitting above the forks is a curvy panel that houses a small headlight. New braking apparatus on the bike comes with Brembo-sourced callipers that has been installed instead of the Bybre units and upsized vintage rubber adds more substance to the appearance of this bike. The handlebar has been lowered and the suspension travel has been reduced to minimal.

The engine has undergone a black treatment and the Diablo exhaust pipes do add some heavy vocals to the mild-looking grey-navy blue sort of glossy paint finish. Side panels have been deleted for Vayu to pass through and also make the filter breathe more freely, while at the back, the gas-charged factory-fitted springs have been replaced with aftermarket attachments. The squarish body panel at the back incorporates a round-shaped taillight, which maintains the cleanliness in the design. However, we think square could’ve been replaced with curves. Vintage-style, flat-track rubber at the back completes the overall picture.

