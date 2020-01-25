Modified Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 From Jakarta is Drool Worthy - Watch Video

More than a year since its debut, the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is still one of the most sought-after motorcycles in India. It is among the handful of bikes that got the ultimate classic retro formula on point. And the fact that this behaved nothing like a Royal Enfield gave it extra brownie points. By this, we mean that RE opened the door for mind-boggling possibilities with an extra cylinder and reduced vibrations. But you and I can agree that the motorcycle is much more than that.

In the past, we have reported several modified Interceptors that caught our eye and dropped out jaws. We kept adding to the list each project that surfaced in the beautiful community of automotive enthusiasts. And this time is no different. Because what you see above is another worthy addition to the same list, and this time it comes from the house of Thrive Motorcycles from Jakarta.

As one can clearly see, a lot has changed and we are told that the changes are not just cosmetic. At the outset, allow us to tell you the new parts that you should focus on. The bike gets new parts including a gas tank, battery box, fenders, and side panels among others.

Interestingly, the new bodywork is handcrafted out of aluminium, which includes the tank, side panels, fenders, and tail unit among others. The paint scheme consists of a primary dark shade of green that comes with secondary golden detailing. The seating is now single and is complemented by a new upswept tail that further accentuates its made-for-the-street looks. The bike comes with a new faceplate with an oddly placed strip of LED DRLs. A proper light beam will be provided by the day maker unit that is attached on the side.

The front forks are new units and so is the rear monoshock unit that replaces the stock twin spring setup. The swingarm, like the rear suspension, is taken from the Suzuki GSX-R600. The handlebar, brake and clutch lever, instrument cluster, the fuel-filler cap are all new units.

The rims on the bike have been replaced with new 17-inchers which is a tad smaller than the stock ones. It gets a new braking apparatus that come with Brembo disc setup at both ends.

