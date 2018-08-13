English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
1-min read

Modified Suzuki Jimny 2018 Underneath a Mercedes-Benz G-Class Skin is Barely Recognizable

The new Suzuki Jimny which was launched in Euro and Japanese market has been modified to resemble Mercedes-Benz G-Class.

Arjit Garg | News18.comArjit_Garg

Updated:August 13, 2018, 4:42 PM IST
Modified Suzuki Jimny 2018 Underneath a Mercedes-Benz G-Class Skin is Barely Recognizable
Modified Suzuki Jimny.(Image: Liberty Walk)
With the new 2018 Suzuki Jimny making a lot of waves across the globe, including a market like India (where the launch is not even finalized), it’s obvious that customizers want to ride on this success of the compact SUV. Liberty Walk, an independent customizer known for creating some pretty outrageous body kits has taken their cause to Suzuki Jimny and converted it into something unrecognizable.

The Suzuki Jimny’s square body makes a perfect case for the iconic Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon, which has the similar body shape, albeit in a larger proportion. This is exactly why Liberty Walk has added a widebody kit to Jimny making it look like a G-Wagon, and some actual good work it is!



The Jimny gets large fender flares to swallow upgraded wheels and tyres as a whole, while the grille is new, and the front fascia is a smaller version worn by the tuner's G63. The hood has a carbon-fiber treatment, and the roof gets the visor. You also get a glimpse of side-exit exhaust under the running board.

There’s only one photo of the modified Jimny and we wished they would have shown us the interiors and engine tweaks, but given the popularity of the SUV in European and Japanese markets, we are sure more details will suffice soon.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Arjit Garg
