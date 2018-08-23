Modified Tata Xenon Pickup Truck Makes Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Look Puny [Video]

Tata Xenon was the first and only lifestyle pickup truck of India until the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross arrived. While India for not ready for a pickup truck when Xenon was launched, it seems like the demand for pickup trucks is constantly growing, given the sales numbers of Isuzu D-Max V-Cross. And this is not for the commercial purpose, but the growing demand of personal use lifestyle pickup trucks.And this is the reason why we are seeing a lot of independent modifiers modifying these mean looking machines as their base vehicle to create something even more intimidating and eye grabbing. In the past, we have seen many mod-jobs on the Isuzu pickup trucks, but none could match the sheer personality of this truck owned by Shariqh Abdul of Hyderabad.Shariqh has posted a video on YouTube highlighting a modified Tata Xenon pick-up truck that could easily be the country’s maddest modified Tata Xenon pick-up truck and can easily give Isuzu V-Cross and Mahindra Scorpio Getaway a run for their money.The pick-up truck features a host of modifications like the front gets a custom bumper with bullbar and embedded fog lamps, custom built grille along with a redesigned hood with a functional hood scoop and vents. At the rear is a massive tyre carrier, a metal bumperette and twin exhausts.This modified Xenon also gets rooflights and a 42-inch light bar, and a wide track thanks to spacers. The vehicle runs on the Maxxis mud terrain tyres and give the vehicle an extra width, while there are custom metal fenders for all four tyres to run steel wheels.The base vehicle is a 2014 Tata Nexon powered by a standard 2.2-litre turbocharged diesel engine gets 140 Bhp and 320 Nm output with a 5-speed manual gearbox. There is a suspension lift that makes the vehicle taller. On the inside, there’s center console borrowed from the Toyota Innova and a new colour scheme with leather seats.