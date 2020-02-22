Modify Your Bajaj Pulsar 200 NS Into a Suzuki Hayabusa for Just Rs 2.5 Lakh: Here's How

Suzuki might have planned the end of the lifecycle of the Hayabusa around the world. But India’s affection for the bike remains intact. The same can be seen in above after GS Customs in Delhi managed to birth one out of… a Bajaj Pulsar 200 NS.

Speaking of the tweaks that brought about the final avatar, the customization house has done a splendid job in retaining almost everything that makes up for the original Peregrine Falcon. Elements such as the instrument cluster and body panels exactly resemble the actual motorcycle. Speaking of bodywork, the modified motorcycle comes with a new swingarm that has been extended to match the dimension of the original motorcycle.



Park this bike on the street and one would not realize the truth beneath. The only thing that would give it away is the engine note coming from the same 200-cc unit that outputs 23.2bhp and 18.3Nm of torque. To put things into perspective, the Hayabusa, on the other hand, is powered by a 1340-cc inline-four engine that produces 197bhp and 155Nm of torque.



While the Suzuki Hayabusa tips the scale at 268kg, expect its replica to weigh lower, majorly because of the smaller engine at its heart. All of the aforementioned modifications lead to a resultant price tag of Rs 2.5 lakh, which is debatable for anyone who prefers to woo people just on the basis of looks.