Monsoon 2018 New Car Deals and Discounts in August - Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Grand i10, Mahindra XUV500
We have compiled a list of hot discounts to go for this August, before the festival season kicks-in!
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz SHVS. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)
It's raining cats and dogs throughout India, and so is raining discounts in the automobile market. Monsoon 2018 has a lot of offers, discounts and deals on a variety of vehicles to a tune upwards of Rs 1 lakh. With a lot of new product launches lined up over the next couple of months, auto manufacturers are offering hefty discounts on currently selling models all throughout the product range to push the inventory. Case-in-point, Maruti Suzuki, India's largest car manufacturer is all set to launch the new Ciaz facelift on 21th August and to push the inventory of the old model, certain dealers are offering discounts as high as Rs 75000. And there are other such models that are on hefty discounts ahead of the festive season in India. We have compiled a list of hot discounts to go for this August, before the festival season kicks-in!
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
Save up to Rs 75000
First on our list is Maruti Suzuki’s Ciaz mid-size sedan, which like its MPV cousin Ertiga, suffered a setback post GST implementation. The SHVS diesel powered car got a price revision, resulting in downfall of sales. This prompted Maruti to offer discounts and benefits of around Rs 75000 for the Ciaz diesel, to clear out the inventory before the new model is introduced on the 21st August.
2017 Hyundai Grand i10 Facelift. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
Hyundai Grand i10
Save up to Rs 1 lakh
With the arrival of new Maruti Suzuki Swift, the Hyundai i10 has somewhat left behind in the hatchback race. Hyundai is offering the current gen model with benefits upto Rs 1 Lakh, including cash benefits, and exchange bonus. Also, its sedan sibling Xcent is now being offered with same benefits of up to Rs 1 Lakh.
Mahindra XUV500 (Pre-Facelift)
Save up to Rs 1.5 Lakh
The Mahindra XUV500 has been an immensely successful car in the domestic market thanks to a number of factors working its way. First, it’s only among a limited number of premium SUVs available under Rs 20 Lakh. Secondly, it comes with full seven seat cabin, sunroof, automatic gearbox and all-wheel drive system. But with the arrival of new XUV500, there are still some unsold units left for the previous generation model, which is on sale at a hefty discount upto Rs 1.5 Lakh.
Honda Jazz Privilege Edition. (Photo: Honda Cars India)
Honda Jazz
Save up to Rs 60000
Honda’s premium hatchback offering in the country, is not doing well in terms of the sales as compared to the rival models like the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and the Hyundai Elite i20. To push the sales of this otherwise spacious and practical car, Honda is offering discounts and benefits of around Rs 60000, specifically on the select diesel variants.
Honda CR-V
Discount- Rs 1.5 lakh
Last on our list is also the car with the maximum discount in it. Honda CR-V, the premium SUV is on a massive discount of Rs 1.5 Lakh, comprising of cash discounts, exchange amount, insurance and more. Honda CR-V has always been a competent premium SUV in the market, but is not able to find any more customers in the current days.
Maruti Suzuki WagonR. (Photo: Maruti Suzuki)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Save up to Rs 40000
Yet another surprise on the list is the popular Maruti Suzuki Wagon R hatchback that has always been among the top selling cars in India. The no nonsense cabin, tall-boy design and Maruti’s brand makes the Wagon R famous among the buyers. While the sales of the hatchback is on a full swing, some of the dealers are offering discounts as high as Rs 40000, depending on stocks.
*Note - Discounts may vary from city to city
Discounts may vary from dealer to dealer
All quotations sourced from advertisements by manufacturers.
