More Flights to Kerala From Gulf Countries During Onam: Minister
V Muraleedharan said starting more flight services was one way out to address the problem of a steep rise in airfares for international flights from the Gulf countries during the festival season.
Representative image.
Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan has promised more flights to Kerala from the Gulf countries during the coming Onam season. The Minister said starting more flight services was one way out to address the problem of a steep rise in airfares for international flights from the Gulf countries during the festival season.
He was addressing the 10th anniversary of the Pravasi Legal Cell here on Sunday. Muraleedharan said the Civil Aviation Ministry was also looking at other options to address the issue of the
spike in ticket prices during festival seasons such as Onam. Recently, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had held discussions with Union Civil Aviation Ministry officials in New Delhi on various issues, including airfares, increasing flights and further developing aviation infrastructure in the
state.
The Chief Minister had sought more flight services by Air India and budget carriers to Kerala.
