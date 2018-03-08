More Than 10,000 Women Take the Road Safety Pledge with Honda this International Women's Day

The world is celebrating International Women’s Day today with a strong call for “PressforProgress”. Spreading road safety awareness among women, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. today started a new chapter of “HelmetOnLifeOn” initiative exclusively for female. More than 10,000 women across 12 cities in India took the “HelmetOnLifeOn” pledge.Over 18 million new two-wheelers are coming on Indian roads every year. More and more women, be it working professionals, college-goers, home-makers or even senior citizens are now realizing their dreams as independent riders on roads. Making this journey for women even more safe on roads, Honda is spreading awareness on importance of wearing helmet as a pillion or rider on road with its “HelmetOnLifeOn” initiative.Speaking on focussing the Honda’s “HelmetOnLifeOn” initiative on women this International Women’s Day, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Today’s woman is a driving force. Be it daily commute on a two-wheeler, riding a big bike for fun or even racing on track, she is independent and ready to take on the world. Saluting this spirit, Honda 2Wheelers India has taken the “HelmetOnLifeOn” campaign to over 10,000 women across India. We are humbled by the response pouring in from across India, be it cities like Jalandhar, Hyderabad, Cuttack or even Karnal. Additionally, over 1 lac females are now trained two-wheeler riders through the special Free of Cost Dream Riding initiative at Honda’s 13 traffic parks across India.”The “HelmetOnLifeOn” multi-city activity included many engaging road safety activities like: Dream Riding – Honda’s skilled female safety instructors trained more than 700 women in Jalandhar, Kolkata, Pune, Noida and Hyderabad to become independent scooter riders in just 4 hours.HelmetOnLifeOn – Across all cities, Honda’s safety instructors spread awareness of how to be safe on roads. Women were educated on the importance of safe braking, maintaining correct posture while riding, need of wearing appropriate riding gear and even how to mount and de-mount a two-wheeler using center stand.Honda also gave a unique opportunity to many women to experience real life traffic experience with Honda’s proprietary Riding Trainer. The state of art, simulator familiarized women across India with the dangers on road in a safe manner. Many women were delighted as they for the first time got a chance to practice the clutch operations of a motorcycle through the riding trainer.