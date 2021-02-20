More Than 5,500 Electric 3-Wheelers Registered, Savings Upto Rs 29,000: Delhi Transport Minister

In the second week of the Delhi govt’s Switch Delhi campaign, many users, environmentalists, celebrities, and industry leaders have come forward to express their support, and applaud the campaign. Since the launch of the Delhi EV policy in August 2020, three wheelers emerge as the highest selling EV segment in Delhi. 5534 new EV three-wheelers have been registered, with more users coming forward to make the switch.

The second week of the Switch Delhi campaign focused on generating awareness on the benefits of EV three-wheelers along with the benefits offered under the Delhi EV policy for those who want to make the switch from ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) vehicles to electric.

Transport Minister Shri Kailash Gahlot said, “Since the launch of Delhi EV policy, 5534 new EV three-wheelers have been registered. We are constantly receiving positive feedback from OEMs that a lot of people have expressed interest to make the switch from ICE to electric. Delhi govt has led the way in promoting e-rickshaws for the last few years by giving a subsidy of Rs.30,000. After the EV policy, the same subsidy has been extended to e carts/loaders and e-autos. Scrapping incentives of up to Rs 7500 are also available. E-autos can complement e-rickshaws in providing zero pollution last mile connectivity in Delhi. Delhi government will soon bring out a scheme to facilitate easy registration of e-autos in Delhi.”

“Subsidies provided by the Delhi government under Delhi’s EV policy on electric 3 wheeler autos reduce the total cost of ownership of the electric three-wheeler by up to 26%. By switching to electric 3 wheeler auto, an individual buyer can save approximately Rs 29,000 annually. Similarly, the subsidies provided on electric 3 wheeler e-rikshaw under the Delhi EV policy reduce the total cost of ownership by up to 33%,” said Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot.

Under Delhi’s EV policy, 177 three-wheeler models are available and eligible for purchase and scrapping incentives across 68 manufacturers

To document the experiences of Delhiites who have switched to EV to encourage others to make the switch, the Switch Delhi campaign launched its #DilliKeGreenWarrior initiative. Delhi’s EV policy and the Switch Delhi campaign have been well-applauded by environmentalists, celebrities, and the industry.

Erik Solheim, an environmentalist tweeted - “Electric mobility is taking off in India! Delhi just started demarcating the first of the 100 charging sites - this one at Mundka metro station. They will contain 500 electric charging points.”

Ranvir Shorey, an actor tweeted, “The #Delhi govt’s @SwitchDelhi campaign needs to be applauded. Wish more govts would follow suit.”

Ashwani Sehgal, President of, Electric Vehicle Manufacturers Society said, “The Delhi Government’s proactive effort in rolling out the progressive EV policy is highly motivating for the industry and well as our customers. We have been receiving a great response and it is heartening to see the efforts of the govt in promoting zero-emission vehicles in the national capital. We hope the entire city joins hands to ensure a cleaner and greener Delhi”

"Following the announcement of the Delhi EV policy last year, the Switch Delhi campaign will continue the momentum towards transition to Electric vehicles. The initiative is one of a kind, which will drive awareness around the benefits of EVs as well as encourage people and businesses to opt for EVs. The call to encourage EVs for intra city delivery fleets will certainly bring economic and environment benefits in the long term. Our light electric commercial vehicles for last mile logistics with a supportive charging ecosystem is already catering to this demand and set to serve a large market in the coming years." said Saurav Kumar, Founder & CEO, Euler Motors

“People need to be educated on benefits of electric vehicles. We applaud this timely and visionary initiative of Delhi Government to create awareness and build confidence among citizens regarding benefits of electric mobility through Switch Delhi,” Mr. Ritesh Mantri, Co-Founder, Kinetic Green, a leading EV manufacturer said.

Switch Delhi is an eight-week mass awareness campaign by the Delhi Government to sensitize each and every Delhiite about the benefits of switching to EVs to the environment as well as to make them aware of the incentives and infrastructure being developed under Delhi’s EV policy. The campaign aims at informing, encouraging, and motivating each and every person in Delhi to switch from polluting vehicles to zero-emission electric vehicles.