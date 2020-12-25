Morocco to Commence Direct Flights to Israel Within Next Three Months

Direct flight routes between Morocco and Israel will be launched in two to three months, a Minister confirmed here in a statement.

The announcement was made by Moroccan Minister of Tourism, Handicrafts, and Air Transport Nadia Fettah Alaoui on Thursday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Her confirmation came two days after an Israeli delegation landed in Moroccan capital Rabat on Tuesday on the first commercial flight between the two countries, which recently agreed to full diplomatic relations.

On Tuesday, the two countries signed an agreement on ensuring direct flights, and pledged to engage in talks for the conclusion of an agreement on air services, according to the Minister.

On December 10, Israel and Morocco agreed to full diplomatic relations.

The announcement was made by US President Donald Trump in a series of tweets, calling the development as "a massive breakthrough for peace in the Middle East", adding that Washington recognises Morocco's sovereignty over the entire Western Sahara territory.

Trump's senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner has confirmed that Morocco and Israel would also open liaison offices in Rabat and Tel Aviv.

Morocco is the fourth Arab state that has recognised Israel in recent months after the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Sudan.

Morocco had severed relations with Israel in 2000 after the second Palestinian uprising.