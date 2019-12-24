Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Auto

Jharkhand result tally

00/81 seats

(41 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » Auto
2-min read

Morris Garages ZS EV Gets Five-Star Certification in Euro NCAP Test

The current Euro NCAP tests are the most stringent safety norms for vehicles till date.

News18.com

Updated:December 24, 2019, 5:18 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Morris Garages ZS EV Gets Five-Star Certification in Euro NCAP Test
MG ZS Electric SUV. (Image source: MG)

MG Motor’s first pure electric internet car, the ZS EV, has achieved the Five Star Euro NCAP rating. Securing a Five Star Euro NCAP rating further underlines the car’s safety. ZS EV performed well all areas of the Euro NCAP test, including the four key test categories: Adult Occupant, Child Occupant, Vulnerable Road User and Safety Assist. The current Euro NCAP tests are the most stringent ever.

MG’s electric SUV already registered significant success in more than 10 international markets such as the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia, and Southeast Asia. The ZS EV has also been extensively tested for India-specific requirements.

The ZS EV is MG’s First Pure Electric Internet SUV. The 44.5 kWh, liquid-cooled NMC (Nickel Manganese Cobalt) battery from CATL, one of the world’s largest battery manufacturers, gives the car a travel range of 340 kilometres on a full charge. It delivers 353 Nm of instant torque and 143 PS power, accomplishing 100 kmph from a standstill in 8.5 seconds.

MG (Morris Garages) Motor India recently began accepting bookings for its much-awaited ZS EV, India’s first pure electric internet SUV. The carmaker also announced an introductory price for the first 1,000 customers. The ZS EV can be booked for INR 50,000 on mgmotor.co.in and select showrooms across 5 cities: Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

MG Motor India is setting up a 5-step charging ecosystem that is aimed at fulfilling the needs of EV customers. Each ZS EV comes with an on-board cable to charge at any 15amp socket. The carmaker will also install an AC fast charger at home/office of the customers. The carmaker is also setting up a DC Super-Fast charging network at select MG showrooms that can be availed 24x7 and plans to create an extended charging network across MG dealerships in select satellite cities along key routes and provide charge-on-the-go with RSA (roadside assistance). Through Super-Fast DC chargers (50 kW), the ZS EV will reach 80 per cent battery capacity within 50 minutes while AC fast chargers installed at homes will take around six to eight hours for a full charge.

The ZS EV also offers the “eShield”, with free-of-charge 5-year manufacturer warranty for unlimited kilometres on the car, 8 yrs /150k km warranty on battery and also includes round-the-clock roadside assistance (RSA) for a period of 5 years, for privately registered cars. It's running cost is approx Rs 1 per km. All these elements under “eShield” are aimed at enhancing the customer experience and providing complete peace of mind.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram