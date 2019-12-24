Morris Garages ZS EV Gets Five-Star Certification in Euro NCAP Test

MG Motor’s first pure electric internet car, the ZS EV, has achieved the Five Star Euro NCAP rating. Securing a Five Star Euro NCAP rating further underlines the car’s safety. ZS EV performed well all areas of the Euro NCAP test, including the four key test categories: Adult Occupant, Child Occupant, Vulnerable Road User and Safety Assist. The current Euro NCAP tests are the most stringent ever.

MG’s electric SUV already registered significant success in more than 10 international markets such as the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia, and Southeast Asia. The ZS EV has also been extensively tested for India-specific requirements.

The ZS EV is MG’s First Pure Electric Internet SUV. The 44.5 kWh, liquid-cooled NMC (Nickel Manganese Cobalt) battery from CATL, one of the world’s largest battery manufacturers, gives the car a travel range of 340 kilometres on a full charge. It delivers 353 Nm of instant torque and 143 PS power, accomplishing 100 kmph from a standstill in 8.5 seconds.

MG (Morris Garages) Motor India recently began accepting bookings for its much-awaited ZS EV, India’s first pure electric internet SUV. The carmaker also announced an introductory price for the first 1,000 customers. The ZS EV can be booked for INR 50,000 on mgmotor.co.in and select showrooms across 5 cities: Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

MG Motor India is setting up a 5-step charging ecosystem that is aimed at fulfilling the needs of EV customers. Each ZS EV comes with an on-board cable to charge at any 15amp socket. The carmaker will also install an AC fast charger at home/office of the customers. The carmaker is also setting up a DC Super-Fast charging network at select MG showrooms that can be availed 24x7 and plans to create an extended charging network across MG dealerships in select satellite cities along key routes and provide charge-on-the-go with RSA (roadside assistance). Through Super-Fast DC chargers (50 kW), the ZS EV will reach 80 per cent battery capacity within 50 minutes while AC fast chargers installed at homes will take around six to eight hours for a full charge.

The ZS EV also offers the “eShield”, with free-of-charge 5-year manufacturer warranty for unlimited kilometres on the car, 8 yrs /150k km warranty on battery and also includes round-the-clock roadside assistance (RSA) for a period of 5 years, for privately registered cars. It's running cost is approx Rs 1 per km. All these elements under “eShield” are aimed at enhancing the customer experience and providing complete peace of mind.

