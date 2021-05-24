Explained: Updated Tyre Norms in India for Better Safety and Efficiency, MoRTH Issues Notification

The Ministry Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has been laying increased emphasis on improving road safety in the country. Off late, the ministry has come up with a slew of initiatives with several standard safety provisions for vehicles plying on the road. In one such initiative to make our roads safer and reduce the number of accidents, the ministry has proposed new mandatory norms for tyre manufacturers.

These proposed norms are aimed to improve the fuel efficiency and braking of vehicles among others. The norms proposed by the Indian government will improve the quality of the tyre sold in the country regardless of the brand. According to a TimesNow report, the ministry has issued a draft notification proposing norms related to rolling resistance, rolling sound emission and wet braking.

The new proposed norms will, in a way, translate into a rating system for tyres and will help customers make better decision. These will be in line with international rating systems that are followed in markets across Europe and the Middle East. The report further cited that according to the proposed notification, new tyre norms will be applicable from October this year. However, all existing tyre models will have to meet the stricter performance norms by October 2022.

The new norms will have to be followed by tyre manufacturers in the country and they will have to be followed for all formats of tyres: two-wheelers, cars, buses, and heavy vehicles. Other than local manufactures, companies importing tyres will also have to comply with the norms.

Also Watch:

Currently, the tyre manufacturers in India need just one certification that is the BIS benchmark, which falls under the Tyre Quality Control Order. However, this doesn't help the customers with an informed choice or let them choose the right set of tyres for their vehicle and purpose.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here