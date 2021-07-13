MoRTH Launches Portal for Users to Register Complaints about Vehicle Defects

Vehicle recall has long been a sensitive subject in the Indian automotive market and it appears that the government finally has a solution to deal with it. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has launched a Vehicle Recall Portal on the Parivahan website that empowers users to register complaints about defects in their vehicles. India, at present, follows a voluntary vehicle recall policy, and the latest initiative by the ministry is certainly a step in the right direction and is a part of a shift towards mandatory vehicle recall policy.

Vehicle owners can register on the official portal and post registration, they can submit their grievances. They can complain about a specific component or software that may pose a risk to road safety or the environment among others. Additionally, vehicle owners can register their complaints within seven years of purchase. Based on those complaints the ministry will undertake screening, analysis and investigation of the vehicle/s and then announce a recall if it is required.

The report also cites that the new recall portal was a need for a centralised agency like the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that would monitor, investigate and rectify defects in vehicles through safety recalls in the country.

MoRTH had earlier amended the Motor Vehicle Act in the country and framed rules according to which automakers will have to issue a mandatory vehicle recall. The ministry had earlier announced last year that it will come up with a slew of rules to streamline the process of vehicle recalls in the country.

Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, had given his go-ahead to draft the new measures for mandatory vehicle recall and brought them into effect from April 1, 2021.

