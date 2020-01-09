Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Auto
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport Named World’s Most Punctual with 95 Per Cent On-Time Performance

The rankings come from Cirium, the world’s leading authority on airline on-time performance, aviation and travel data.

News18.com

Updated:January 9, 2020, 6:07 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport Named World’s Most Punctual with 95 Per Cent On-Time Performance
Picture used for representation purpose only (Image: Reuters)

Travel data and analytics expert Cirium has named Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport (SVO) the world’s most punctual airport in the annual On-Time Performance (OTP) Review.

SVO operated the most on-schedule departing flights, with 95 percent being on time. SVO was number one in both the category for Global Airports, and the category for Large Airports.

The rankings come from Cirium, the world’s leading authority on airline on-time performance, aviation and travel data. The analytics expert has now published its annual review for 11 consecutive years.

Jeremy Bowen, Cirium CEO, said in a statement: “Airlines and airports which consistently operate on-time and go that extra mile for their customers deserve to be recognized in an increasingly competitive environment and should be justifiably proud of reaching such a world-class industry standard.”

Alexander Ponomarenko, Chairman of SVO, stated, “We are thrilled to be recognized for our on-time performance at Sheremetyevo. We are constantly seeking to improve traveler experience for those who travel through SVO as a gateway to Russia and the world. This recognition is a testament to those efforts.”

Others recognized in Cirium’s On-Time Performance Review 2019 included Russia’s Aeroflot, which was named the world’s most on-time mainline airline. Japanese airline All Nippon Airways (ANA) came in second place with 86.3 percent of its flights on time.

Here is a complete list of the report world's most punctual airlines and airports:

Most on-time global mainline airlines:

1. Aeroflot (86.68% of flights on time)

2. All Nippon Airways (86.26%)

3. Delta Air Lines (85.69%)

Most on-time global network airline:

-- LATAM Airlines (86.67%)

Most on-time low-cost carrier:

-- StarFlyer (91.37%)

Breakdown by region:

-- Copa Airlines: No.1 for mainline (92.16% on time) and network (92.27%) operations in Latin America

-- Qatar Airways: No.1 for mainline and network operations (both 82.45%) in the Middle East and Africa

-- Delta Airlines: No. 1 for mainline (85.69%) and network (84.63%) in North America

-- All Nippon Airways: No. 1 for mainline (86.26%) and network (86.49%) in North America

Most on-time airports:

-- Moscow's Sheremetyevo International Airport (SVO) was the most on-time globally and among large-sized airports (95.01%)

-- Taiwan's Kaohsiung International Airport (KHH) was the most on-time medium-sized airport (93.32%)

-- Koh Samui Airport (USM) was the most on-time small airport (95.08%)

(With Inputs from AP)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram