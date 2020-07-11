Most Fuel Efficient BS-VI Petrol Cars in India: Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Toyota Glanza and More

The fuel prices have sky-rocketed. So much so, that for the first time ever diesel overtook the per litre price of petrol. In times like these, what you might be looking for in a car is fuel efficiency. So, to help you out, we have put together a list of the most fuel-efficient cars in India that are BS-Vi emission norm compliant.

But before we get on with the list, remember that the fuel efficiency depends on a lot of factors including, but not limited to, your driving style. Hence, we are focusing on claimed mileage of these cars which can give you an idea of how much efficiency should you be expecting in a real-world driving scenario. And also, since diesel is so expensive now, we are only talking about petrol cars because honestly, diesel cars don’t make sense anymore.

WATCH VIDEO:







– Maruti Suzuki Alto: 22.05 Kmpl



Maruti Suzuki Alto BS-VI. (Photo: Maruti Suzuki)

Let’s start small, with a small-sized car because, with a car this size, you will not only be saving big in terms of money spent acquiring it but also saving a lot of time tackling everyday city traffic. If such are your requirements, then the Maruti Suzuki Alto is the perfect fit. It is powered by a 48 hp 800cc engine that is claimed to deliver 22.05 Kmpl making it the most fuel-efficient entry-level car in India. With the BS-VI version of the Alto, it now gets new and updated interiors, more features and also, subtle design changes in the front. So for those looking to get a fuel efficient car within a budget of Rs 3 lakh to Rs 4.5 lakh, can opt for the new Alto.

– Maruti Suzuki WagonR 1.0: 21.79 Kmpl



Maruti Suzuki WagonR (Photo: Maruti Suzuki)

In the latest generation of the Maruti Suzuki WagonR, the company came out with a more accessible 1.0-litre engine option that makes 68 hp and gives a claimed mileage of 21.79 Kmpl. Interestingly, this engine option is also offered with the choice of an AMT gearbox which has the exact same fuel efficiency numbers as the manual gearbox variants. The highlight for the WagonR, though, has been the value for money that it offers and even in its BS-VI avatar, this is one of the best hatchbacks to go for if you have a budget that is between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 7 lakh. However, the WagonR also comes with a 1.2-litre engine option that makes 83 hp but for a small trade-off in mileage, at a claimed 20.52 Kmpl. So in case you feel the 1.0-litre variant might not be peppy enough, well, the 1.2-litre engine-equipped variants should scratch that itch without breaking the bank.

– Toyota Glanza/Maruti Suzuki Baleno: 23.87 Kmpl



Maruti Suzuki Baleno. (Photo: Maruti Suzuki)

But what if you don’t want an entry-level hatchback or a hatchback that is only a segment above? What if your list of priority includes space, practicality, a premium finish and all the modern fancy features too? Well, in that case, you have two options to go for. First is the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and the second is the Toyota Glanza. Now both of these are exactly identical cars as it is Maruti Suzuki that is supplying the Baleno to Toyota in order to let them sell this car with their logo on it. These are powered by a 1.2-litre engine that makes 90 hp and gets features like auto start/stop functionality which helps it attain a very impressive fuel efficiency figure which is claimed to be 23.87 Kmpl. And since both the cars are basically the same, you can choose which showroom you want to roll off in this car from as well.

– Maruti Suzuki Dzire AMT: 24.12 Kmpl



2020 Maruti Suzuki Dzire. (Photo: Maruti Suzuki)

And finally, coming to the last car in our list which answers the question of what if you don’t want a hatchback at all? If that is the case, then the answer would be in the form of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire AMT. This car would also be the answer in case you ask ‘which is the most fuel-efficient petrol car in India,’ as the Dzire AMT claims to deliver 24.12 Kmpl. It is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that gets the choice of a 5-speed manual gearbox which will give you a claimed 23.26 Kmpl of mileage, and then, there’s also the choice of a 5-speed AMT gearbox which actually offers more efficiency than its manual-gearbox-powered sibling. This is great for those who do not want to invest in a hatchback and want a car with every feature there is in its segment and have a budget of Rs 6.5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

Also Watch:



So there you have it, these are the most fuel-efficient BS-VI emission norm compliant petrol cars in India. Love it or hate it, fuel efficiency is one of the biggest buying factors for those wanting a new car and all these cars that we mentioned, are the best in the business when it comes to offering value for your money. Quite literally.