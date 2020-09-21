Most Fuel-Efficient BS-VI Petrol Cars to Buy in India: Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Renault Kwid and More

After the Supreme Court verdict, all car manufactures, and oil distributors have shifted to Bharat Stage VI (BS-VI) norm from April 1, 2020. We take a look at BS-VI petrol cars that claim to deliver the best mileage in India. Keep in mind, though, that these are claimed mileage figures by the manufacturers and real-life figures may vary depending on your riving style and driving conditions. Still, these numbers give you a good ballpark figure in terms of mileage that you can expect from these cars.

1. Maruti Suzuki Dzire

The updated BS-VI model of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire is at least 7 hp more powerful than its predecessor as the 1.2-litre petrol engine churns out 83 hp and 113 Nm of torque. The manual variant of the Dzire has an ARAI mileage rating of 23.26kmpl while the automatic variant has a rating of 24.12 km/l. It is priced between Rs 5.89-8.81 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

2. Toyota Glanza

The BS-VI Toyota Glanza mild-hybrid is powered by a 1.2-litre engine with a starter-generator as well as a 12V lithium-ion battery that adds in start/stop and energy recuperation functionalities, along with a (very) mild power assist. It has a claimed mileage of 23.87 km/l, while there other models of the Glanza with an 83bhp engine claim a mileage of 21.01 km/l. The mild-hybrid model is priced at Rs 7.22 lakh (ex-showroom).

3. Renault Kwid

The BS-VI Kwid comes with two engine options – the 0.8-litre (800cc) petrol engine that delivers 54hp with 74Nm of torque, and the 1.0-litre BS-VI engine variant which produces 68 hp with 91 Nm of torque. The 800cc Kwid claims a mileage of 22.5 km/l while the 1.0-litre Kwid has a mileage rating of 21.7 km/l. It is priced between Rs 2.92-5.01 lakh (ex-showroom).

4. Maruti Suzuki Alto

The Maruti Suzuki Alto has a 48hp 800cc BS-VI compliant petrol engine, certified by ARAI to deliver 22.05 km/l mileage. While its cabin might be cramped for tall users, the car’s low-cost maintenance combined with robust nature and low pricing make it a very attractive option. It costs between Rs 2.95-3.90 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

5. Maruti Suzuki WagonR

The BS-VI Wagon R comes with two engine options – a 1.0-litre engine delivering 67 hp with 90 Nm of torque and a bigger 1.2-litre engine delivering 81 hp with 113 Nm of torque. The 1.0 litre engine is more mileage friendly of the two with a rating of 21.79 km/l as compared to 20.52 km/l with the 1.2-litre engine. The prices start from Rs 4.45 lakh and go up to Rs 5.95 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).