English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Most of the Ferrari Cars To Be Hybrid Petrol-Electric by 2022
Gas-guzzling Ferraris are faced with more and more anti-emission regulations around the world, as well as increasingly environmentally aware would-be owners.
Most of the cars made by Ferrari will be hybrid petrol-electric by 2022, the Italian sports car manufacturer said on Tuesday, including its first SUV. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Loading...
Most of the cars made by Ferrari will be hybrid petrol-electric by 2022, the Italian sports car manufacturer said on Tuesday, including its first SUV. "By 2022, nearly 60 percent of the models we produce will be built around hybrid powertrains," new CEO Louis Camilleri said at the company's Maranello headquarters.
The company known for its low-slung aerodynamic sports cars will also launch its first SUV -- Purosangue -- after the end of the current business plan in 2022. Gas-guzzling Ferraris are faced with more and more anti-emission regulations around the world, as well as increasingly environmentally aware would-be owners.
Ferrari stock tumbled 8 percent in August as investors wondered if the company could stay on track for its profit targets after the death of historic boss Sergio Marchionne. Announcing the SUV, former Philip Morris boss Camilleri said he initially abhorred the idea.
"It just does not sit well with our brand and all that it represents," he admitted, but insisted that the new design will "redefine expectations".
The company known for its low-slung aerodynamic sports cars will also launch its first SUV -- Purosangue -- after the end of the current business plan in 2022. Gas-guzzling Ferraris are faced with more and more anti-emission regulations around the world, as well as increasingly environmentally aware would-be owners.
Ferrari stock tumbled 8 percent in August as investors wondered if the company could stay on track for its profit targets after the death of historic boss Sergio Marchionne. Announcing the SUV, former Philip Morris boss Camilleri said he initially abhorred the idea.
"It just does not sit well with our brand and all that it represents," he admitted, but insisted that the new design will "redefine expectations".
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
-
Wednesday 12 September , 2018
Review: 2018 Honda Jazz First Drive
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple Watch Series 4: ECG Monitor, New Sizes, and a Huge New Screen
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple iPhone XR : First Look
-
Wednesday 12 September , 2018
5 Must-Have Biking Gears For An Urban Rider
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
Wednesday 12 September , 2018 Review: 2018 Honda Jazz First Drive
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple Watch Series 4: ECG Monitor, New Sizes, and a Huge New Screen
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple iPhone XR : First Look
Wednesday 12 September , 2018 5 Must-Have Biking Gears For An Urban Rider
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 12: Here's How Much S Sreesanth Will Have to Pay If He Walks Out of the Show
- Bigg Boss 12: Here is What Shilpa Shinde Thinks About Anup Jalota-Jasleen Matharu's Affair
- Sania Mirza's Tweet a Reminder That Trolling Before India-Pak Match is New Definition of National Pride
- Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav Star as India Women Beat Sri Lanka in First T20I
- Love Yatri: Can't Have Arpita on Set When I'm Doing Romantic Scene, Says Aayush Sharma
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...