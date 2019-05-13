English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Most Powerful Hatchbacks in India Under Rs 10 Lakh - Tata Tiago JTP, Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS & More
The battle for the most potent hatchbacks is an interesting one and here are the top 100+ BHP hatchbacks that you can get in India under Rs 10 lakh.
2019 Ford Figo facelift. (Image: Abhinav Jakhar/News18.com)
The exponential boom of technology has encouraged automakers to merge several traits that previously could not be imagined together in one car. For instance, there was performance and fuel efficiency that could never be imagined to go hand in hand. We cut the sedan to reduce weight, in a run to improve fuel efficiency. While this considerably reduced the price, it also shunned anyone who sought a little bit of fun and thrill on tap. In the following ages, automakers evolved and managed to find the perfect blend of efficiency and performance. This birthed the hot-hatch segment that would then go on to become a scorer in a majority of sales charts.
Hence, here are a few of the 100+bhp cars that you can buy in India under Rs 10 lakh.
[caption id="attachment_1920571" align="alignnone" width="875"] 2018 Tata Tiago JTP. (Image: Manav Sinha/News18.com)[/caption]
The Tiago JTP emerged as one of the most potent iterations out of Tata’s stable. At the heart of it is a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine that produces 112 HP and 150 Nm of torque through a 5-speed automatic transmission. At a price of Rs 6.39 ex-showroom, the JTP is a worthy competitor in the segment.
[caption id="attachment_1880315" align="alignnone" width="875"] Volkswagen Polo GT. (Photo: Volkswagen)[/caption]
The Polo defines the German’s idea of an ideal Pocket Rocket. The Polo GT is available in two engines: 1.2-litre TSI Petrol and 1.5-litre TDI Diesel. The former puts out a total of 103hp alongside 175 Nm of torque while the latter delivers 108hp with 250 Nm of torque.
[caption id="attachment_2017751" align="alignnone" width="875"] New 2019 Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS facelift. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)[/caption]
The RS variant of the Baleno comes with a three-cylinder 1-litre VVT Petrol engine that puts out 100hp alongside 150Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. The price tag on the Baleno RS reads Rs 8, 76,000.
[caption id="attachment_2077305" align="alignnone" width="875"] 2019 Ford Figo. (Image: Abhinav Jakhar/News18.com)[/caption]
The Ford Figo in its most potent form can be availed with the 1.5-litre TDCi Diesel Engine that puts out 100hp and 215 Nm of torque. This sumptuous package can be availed at Rs 6.13 lakh ex-showroom.
