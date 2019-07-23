Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Bill Passed in Lok Sabha, Proposes Steeper Fines

Lok Sabha has given its nod to a bill which seeks to weed out corruption, improve road safety and usher in use of technology to regulate traffic as the government assured the House that rights of the states will not be violated. The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed by a voice vote. Several amendments moved by opposition members were also rejected by a voice vote.

Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said he is here "not to show any dream" but fulfil promises made on better, smoother roads and latest transport technology. While several members cutting across party lines supported safety and traffic violation aspects of the Bill, they at the same time accused the Centre of trying to take away state's powers with certain provisions of the draft law.