Motor Vehicle Document Validity Extended Till December 31, Includes Driving License

The central government has extended the validity of expiring driving licences & motor vehicle documents till December 31, reports CNBC. Ahead of this, the government extended the validity of motor vehicle documents till September 30 2020.

This includes driving license and vehicle fitness certificate in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Centre had earlier, through an advisory on March 30, announced an extension of the validity of fitness certificate, permit (all types), driving license, registration or any other concerned document till June 30.

"Given the current circumstances to avoid hardships being faced by transporters and citizens, state governments are further advised that these documents be considered valid till September 30, 2020, for enforcement purpose," Road Transport and Highway Minister Nitin Gadkari said.

In order to facilitate citizens during the period and conditions for prevention for COVID-19, the ministry had also issued a gazette notification on May 21, relaxing the fees validity and/or additional fee under the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, till July 31, 2020.

Now the state/UTs have also been requested to consider provisions available under the Motor Vehicles Act 1988, or other such provisions available under other acts, for consideration for the purpose of relaxation in requirement of a permit, or fees or taxes for renewal/penalty for permits, in order to provide relief during these COVID-19.