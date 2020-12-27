Govt Extends Validity of Vehicle Documents Including RC, License Till March 31

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has extended the validity of vehicular documents like Driving Licences, Registration Certificates, Permits etc. till March 31, 2021. Ahead of this, the Government had extended the date from September 30 to December 31.

This includes driving license and vehicle fitness certificate in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Centre had earlier, through an advisory on March 30, announced an extension of the validity of fitness certificate, permit (all types), driving license, registration or any other concerned document till June 30.

In order to facilitate citizens during the period and conditions for prevention for COVID-19 , the ministry had also issued a gazette notification on May 21, relaxing the fees validity and/or additional fee under the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, till July 31, 2020.

Also Watch:

Now the state/UTs have also been requested to consider provisions available under the Motor Vehicles Act 1988, or other such provisions available under other acts, for consideration for the purpose of relaxation in requirement of a permit, or fees or taxes for renewal/penalty for permits, in order to provide relief during these COVID-19 .