Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Motor Vehicles Act 2019: Not Wearing a Rear Seat Belt May Attract Fine in Chandigarh

Till now, there was no fine for people sitting on the rear seat, without wearing a belt. However, now the fine for the same offence has been enhanced to Rs 1,000.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 4, 2019, 4:26 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Motor Vehicles Act 2019: Not Wearing a Rear Seat Belt May Attract Fine in Chandigarh
Image for Representation (Image: PTI)
Loading...

The strict actions and increased fine amounts under the currently amended Motor vehicles Act have led to much turmoil. It has brought in many worries for the people in the Union Territory of Chandigarh, not just for drivers, but also for passengers. According to a Tribune report, driving across the city with passengers not wearing a belt while sitting on the rear seat might invite a fine of Rs 1,000. This fine comes in action as the UT traffic police are mulling over imposing a penalty on such violators.

Interestingly, while the provision already exists in the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act, it was never enforced in the union territory, till now. Till now, there was no fine for people sitting on the rear seat, without wearing a belt. However, the fine for not wearing a seat belt while riding a vehicle has been enhanced to Rs 1,000. This came into effect after the amendment made in the MV Act, which was implemented on September 1. Surprisingly, a lot of people are not aware that the police had the power to impose a fine for this violation.

As a result, in the past two days, the traffic police received several queries from people. They were not aware that the provision to issue a challan for such violation existed in the MV Act. Talking to the Tribune, Shashank Anand, SSP (Traffic), said the traffic police would soon run an awareness campaign to sensitise people to the importance of wearing a seat belt even for passengers sitting on the rear seats. It is important to notice that as per the amended MV Act, it has been made mandatory for children aged 14 and above to wear seat belts.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram