Motor Vehicles Amendment Bill 2019 Passed: Here's a Complete List of Revised Traffic Violation Fines
Wondering what are the changes in the fines for traffic violations? Here is a complete list for you.
Image for representation.
The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill 2019, to amend the provisions under the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988. The same Bill had earlier been passed by the Lok Sabha earlier this month. The Bill was previously introduced in 2017 but couldn't pass the Rajya Sabha and lapsed with the dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha. The 2019 Bill had been tabled in the Rajya Sabha by the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari. The Bill aims to enforce stricter penalties for road traffic violations.
Here is a list of the proposed changes:
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
