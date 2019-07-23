Motor Vehicles Amendment Bill 2019 Passed: Here's a Complete List of Revised Traffic Violation Fines

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill 2019, to amend the provisions under the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988. Speaker Om Birla passed the Bill on the basis of a voice vote in the Lower House of Parliament.

The same Bill had earlier been passed by the Lok Sabha in the April of 2017. However, it could not get clearance from the Rajya Sabha and lapsed with the dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha. The 2019 Bill had been tabled in the Lok Sabha by the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, on Monday. The Bill aims to enforce stricter penalties for road traffic violations.

Here is a list of the proposed changes: