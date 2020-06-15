Motorist Fined Rs 48,000 for Riding Scooter at 127 kmph With No Hands on Highway

Days after a video of a Tesla car ramming into a flipped truck in broad daylight raised concerns over road safety, another video which clearly shows how lightly people take road safety is doing the rounds on the internet.

The highly irresponsible act was caught on a traffic camera. Fortunately, as per the visuals, it has been confirmed that no person on the road was injured because of this.

According to a report published in Indian Autos Blog, the incident took place in Italy’s Ciampino. The culprit of this act has been fined for EUR 560 (which is roughly around Rs 48,000) and along with that his driving license to has been suspended by the police.

If the report is to be believed then the person was riding the bike at a speed of 127 kilometres per hour while he pulled off this stunt. As of now, no details of the bike have been shared by the concerned authorities.

It has also been reported that the incident took place near a pedestrian crossing where there are no regulatory devices or traffic lights.

