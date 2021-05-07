A Madhya Pradesh government plane carrying a stock of anti-viral drug Remdesivir crash-landed at Gwalior airport on Thursday evening following a technical snag, a senior police official said. The pilot and co-pilot suffered minor injuries, Gwalior district Superintendent of Police Amit Sanghi told PTI.

The consignment of Remdesivir the plane was carrying was safe, he added. The incident took place around 8.30 PM at Gwalior's Maharajpura airport during landing and the plane skidded off the runway a little, the SP said.

In view of shortage of Remdesivir injections which are being widely used for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, the state government has deployed its aircraft for the medicine's transportation.

Another plane carrying a patient from Nagpur to Hyderabad made a belly landing at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai on late Thursday. The air ambulance by Jetserv Aviation operating a C-90 aircraft VT-JIL lost its front wheel while departure from Runway 32 of Nagpur Airport, which separated from the aircraft and fell on the ground.

The plane was then diverted to the Mumbai Airport and it hovered over the CSMIA till the time they prepared for an emergency landing. The medical flight with 5 people including 2 crew, 1 doctor, 1 patient and 1 paramedic on board later made a full emergency after a full emergency was declared for this non-scheduled aircraft. An ambulance and fire brigade were deployed who showered foam on the runway to avert an fire incidence.

