English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
MRF Workers Strike at Chennai Factory Continues
The total number of workers at MRF's plant in Chennai is 1,025 and barring 66, all the others are on strike.
Representative image.
Loading...
The worker's strike at tyre major MRF Ltd's factory here demanding the removal of CCTV cameras and early settlement of wage revision, continued for the 13th consecutive day. "The strike has entered 13th day after it began on February 8. The total number of workers in the plant are 1,025 and barring 66, all the others are on strike. Our demand is early conclusion of wage settlement and the removal of CCTVs as it impacts our privacy," C.R. Prabhakaran, General Secretary, MRF Employees Union, told IANS. Prabhakaran said the plant rolls out tyres for light/heavy and off the road vehicles.
"The per day output of this plant is about Rs 3.5 crore. The average wage per worker in the plant is about Rs 23,000 per month and the take home is some Rs 18,000. On the other hand the average wages of workers in other MRF plants are about Rs 40,000 per month. The last wage settlement was done in 2009," he added. According to Prabhakaran, the Tiruvottiyur plant is the company's mother plant and the wages here are the lowest.
Queried about the reasons for workers being against the CCTVs, he said, "Tyre production is done in a very hot environment. The workers work as a team and give the required output. Our plant has won the best productivity/quality awards for the last three years amongst other MRF plants.
"Workers would take some rest after hours of hard work. The CCTV cameras are fixed everywhere thereby taking away the privacy. We have no objection if the CCTV cameras are fixed at the main entrance, scrap yard and few other places."
MRF notified the bourses about the strike, terming the strike as illegal. The company said the wage settlement issue is with the Industrial Tribunal which had rejected the worker's demand on CCTV cameras. The tyre maker said efforts were being taken to restore normalcy at the earliest.
"The per day output of this plant is about Rs 3.5 crore. The average wage per worker in the plant is about Rs 23,000 per month and the take home is some Rs 18,000. On the other hand the average wages of workers in other MRF plants are about Rs 40,000 per month. The last wage settlement was done in 2009," he added. According to Prabhakaran, the Tiruvottiyur plant is the company's mother plant and the wages here are the lowest.
Queried about the reasons for workers being against the CCTVs, he said, "Tyre production is done in a very hot environment. The workers work as a team and give the required output. Our plant has won the best productivity/quality awards for the last three years amongst other MRF plants.
"Workers would take some rest after hours of hard work. The CCTV cameras are fixed everywhere thereby taking away the privacy. We have no objection if the CCTV cameras are fixed at the main entrance, scrap yard and few other places."
MRF notified the bourses about the strike, terming the strike as illegal. The company said the wage settlement issue is with the Industrial Tribunal which had rejected the worker's demand on CCTV cameras. The tyre maker said efforts were being taken to restore normalcy at the earliest.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode Beta Gameplay
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Review: HP Spectre x360
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode Beta Gameplay
Thursday 14 February , 2019 New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Review: HP Spectre x360
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'I Condemn Pulwama Attack': Pakistani Women Say #NoToWar By Launching #AntiHateChallenge
- Box Office: Gully Boy Heads Towards Rs 100 Crore Mark, Shines in International Markets
- Ford Endeavour Available With Discounts Upto Rs 1 Lakh, 2019 Facelift Model Launch Soon
- Shanaya Kapoor to Make Bollywood Debut With Cousin Janhvi Kapoor's Film, Deets Inside
- PM Narendra Modi Pushes Green Mobility in India: Electric Train, Buses and EV Policy for Cars
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results