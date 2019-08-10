Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

MS Dhoni Buys Jeep Cherokee SRT SUV Worth Rs 1.12 Crore

MS Dhoni, former Indian Cricket Team Captain owns some of the most exotic and rare vehicles in India.

News18.com

Updated:August 10, 2019, 2:27 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
MS Dhoni Buys Jeep Cherokee SRT SUV Worth Rs 1.12 Crore
MS Dhoni has bought India's first Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT SUV.
Loading...

Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's passion for bikes and cars is not a secret and while he is away in Kashmir serving with the Indian Army, his wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni has shared a picture of a new addition in his garage.

She took to Instagram to share the picture of the new car, a Jeep Grand Cherokee, and said: "Welcome home #redbeast! Your toy is finally here @mahi7781, really missing you!' The car is priced at Rs 1.12 crore (ex-showroom) in India.

The former Indian cricket team captain is the owner of several high-end vehicles including Ferrari 599 GTO, Hummer H2, the GMC Sierra when it comes to four-wheelers. In two-wheelers, the stumper has some great additions like Kawasaki Ninja H2, Confederate Hellcat, BSA, Suzuki Hayabusha and a Norton Vintage beside several other bikes.

At its heart, the Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT is powered by a 6.2-litre V8 engine that churns out 463bhp and 624 Nm of torque through an 8-speed automatic transmission. The Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT comes with a list of features that are claimed to be top of the class, such as heated seats which are dressed in Nappa leather and a dual-pane panoramic sunroof.

Inside the cabin, the car gets an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The SUV sustains the long reputation of Jeep’s overall performance and comes with Selec-Terrain traction control system, QUADRA-TRAC II grip control, an electronic limited-slip differential, and a hill ascent/descent control.

In 2017, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan shared his photo of a new Grand Cherokee after Jeep India gifted him one. Dhoni had taken a two-month break from cricket to serve his Territorial Army battalion in Jammu and Kashmir and is currently in Pulwama district along with other members of the regiment.

(With inputs from IANS)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram