1-MIN READ

MS Dhoni Enjoys a Quick Ride on His Restored Yamaha RD 350 With Daughter Ziva

MS Dhoni and his RD 350

The video was posted on Instagram by Dhoni's wife Sakshi Singh who also put a few other videos from their stay.

Amidst the ongoing nationwide lockdown, everyone is advised to sit at home and maintain social distancing to curb the outbreak of COVID-19. As celebrities and famed personalities take up different hobbies to kill time, cricketer MS Dhoni was spotted riding in what seems to be a front yard along with his daughter Ziva.

The video was posted on Instagram by Dhoni's wife Sakshi Singh who also put a few other videos from their stay. Apart from being one of the most lauded captains of the Indian Cricket Team, MS Dhoni is also known for his love for bikes. He is a proud owner of a mind-boggling garage that houses some of the best motorcycles and cars in the world.








View this post on Instagram


❤️


A post shared by Sakshi Singh Dhoni (@sakshisingh_r) on


The cricketer's first-ever motorcycle was an RD 350 which he got restored a couple of years back.

The Yamaha RD350 opened a portal that fuelled our affinity towards sports motorcycle in India. In 1983, when it was brought to our shores, except for a few components such as the absence of front disc brake, the RD350B matched the ones sold abroad on paper. However, the tale on the streets was a different one.

In today’s time, finding a fully functional RD350 at a price that won’t cut a hole in your pocket, is a forlorn hope. But what caused this? What changed in the past decade back that didn’t happen since 1989 when Yamaha pulled the plug on it? Perhaps it’s the sudden realization of what the bike was close to four decades and qualifies to be insane, even today.

Image Source

Also Watch:

