MS Dhoni Buys Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT SUV Worth Rs 1.12 Crore

Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's passion for bikes and cars is not a secret and while he is away in Kashmir serving with the Indian Army, his wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni has shared a picture of a new addition in his garage.

She took to Instagram to share the picture of the new car, a Jeep Grand Cherokee, and said: "Welcome home #redbeast! Your toy is finally here @mahi7781, really missing you!' The car is priced at Rs 1.12 crore (ex-showroom) in India.

The former Indian cricket team captain is the owner of several high-end vehicles including Ferrari 599 GTO, Hummer H2, the GMC Sierra when it comes to four-wheelers. In two-wheelers, the stumper has some great additions like Kawasaki Ninja H2, Confederate Hellcat, BSA, Suzuki Hayabusha and a Norton Vintage beside several other bikes.

At its heart, the Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT is powered by a 6.2-litre V8 engine that churns out 463bhp and 624 Nm of torque through an 8-speed automatic transmission. The Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT comes with a list of features that are claimed to be top of the class, such as heated seats which are dressed in Nappa leather and a dual-pane panoramic sunroof.

Inside the cabin, the car gets an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The SUV sustains the long reputation of Jeep’s overall performance and comes with Selec-Terrain traction control system, QUADRA-TRAC II grip control, an electronic limited-slip differential, and a hill ascent/descent control.

In 2017, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan shared his photo of a new Grand Cherokee after Jeep India gifted him one. Dhoni had taken a two-month break from cricket to serve his Territorial Army battalion in Jammu and Kashmir and is currently in Pulwama district along with other members of the regiment.

(With inputs from IANS)

