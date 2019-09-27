MS Dhoni Rides His Kawasaki Ninja H2 Worth Rs 34.99 Lakh: Watch Video

Mahendra Singh Dhoni was recently spotted riding his Kawasaki Ninja H2 superbike in his hometown Ranchi, Jharkhand. The former Indian skipper was spotted riding out the Ranchi international cricket stadium in his black and green Kawasaki H2 superbike. Known for his passion for bikes, MS Dhoni, back in 2015, became the first person in India to buy the Kawasaki Ninja H2. Dhoni purchased the bike that carries a price tag of Rs. 29 lakhs (ex-showroom) in 2015 just a few days after its launch. He posted a picture of Kawasaki Ninja H2 superbike when it was delivered to him. MS Dhoni has not been seen riding the beast that much and spotting him recently was no less than a visual treat.

Currently, the big Kawasaki H2 is among the most powerful and fastest road-legal motorcycles in the world and has a maniac twin called the H2R. The Kawasaki H2R is not road legal but is among the most brutal bikes one could possess now. The Kawasaki Ninja H2 features a supercharger to boost the power output of the motor and it is the only supercharged mass production motorcycle on sale globally. Powering the Kawasaki Ninja H2 is a 998cc, liquid-cooled, inline-four motor churning out 200 PS at 11,000rpm and peak torque of 113.5Nm at 10,500rpm. It also has an option to add a Ram Air that hikes the power output to 210PS.

The Kawasaki Ninja H2 also uses a MotoGP style dog-ring transmission for effortless and quicker gear shifts short shifts. The H2 is the first Kawasaki motorcycle to use a Trellis frame and single-sided swingarm. The current ex-showroom price of the Kawasaki Ninja H2 in Delhi is Rs. 34.50 lakhs. The styling of the bike is inspired by its twin Ninja H2R which has a massive power output of 300 PS and features several changes compared to the H2 which make it a track-only bike. The current ex-showroom price of the H2R in Delhi is Rs. 72 lakhs.

MS Dhoni is a big fan of motorcycles and has a huge collection of bikes that can make bike lovers go envy. His collection includes the ultra-rare Confederate Hellcat X132 along with several other beauties like the Ducati 1098, Kawasaki Ninja ZX14R, Harley Davidson Fatboy, and Yamaha YZF600 Thundercat among others. Not just this, Dhoni also has a few Yamaha RX100s, and RD350s, two bikes that are very much close to his heart.

Recently, Dhoni has purchased a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk which is said to have cost him around Rs 1.6 crores. The SUV is powered by a 6.2-litre Hellcat engine that produces a massive 707 Bhp and 875 Nm of peak torque, making it the most powerful SUV in India. The SUV can do 0-100 km/h in just 3.62 seconds. However, the car is not available for sale in India and Dhoni had to import it from the international markets. A few days ago, Dhoni was spotted riding his new possession, Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, for the first time since it was delivered to him last month.

