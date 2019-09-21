MS Dhoni Spotted Driving His Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT Trackhawk for the First Time

A while after former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's wife Sakshi Chopra put up an Instagram post welcoming India's first Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT Trackhawk into their garage, the renowned cricketer has been spotted driving the car after his wife and friends came to receive him at the airport.

The former Indian cricket team captain is the owner of several high-end vehicles including Ferrari 599 GTO, Hummer H2, the GMC Sierra when it comes to four-wheelers. In two-wheelers, the stumper has some great additions like Kawasaki Ninja H2, Confederate Hellcat, BSA, Suzuki Hayabusa and a Norton Vintage beside several other bikes.

At its heart, the Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT Trackhawk is powered by a 6.2-litre supercharged V8 Hemi engine that churns out 707 bhp and 875 Nm of torque. THis makes it Jeep's most powerful SUV and it is capable of going from 0-100 km/h in just 3.62 seconds.

