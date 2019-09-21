MS Dhoni Spotted Driving His Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT Trackhawk for the First Time
The former Indian cricket team captain is the owner of several high-end vehicles including Ferrari 599 GTO, Hummer H2, the GMC Sierra when it comes to four-wheelers.
MS Dhoni in his Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT. (Image source: Prabhat Khabar)
A while after former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's wife Sakshi Chopra put up an Instagram post welcoming India's first Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT Trackhawk into their garage, the renowned cricketer has been spotted driving the car after his wife and friends came to receive him at the airport.
The former Indian cricket team captain is the owner of several high-end vehicles including Ferrari 599 GTO, Hummer H2, the GMC Sierra when it comes to four-wheelers. In two-wheelers, the stumper has some great additions like Kawasaki Ninja H2, Confederate Hellcat, BSA, Suzuki Hayabusa and a Norton Vintage beside several other bikes.
At its heart, the Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT Trackhawk is powered by a 6.2-litre supercharged V8 Hemi engine that churns out 707 bhp and 875 Nm of torque. THis makes it Jeep's most powerful SUV and it is capable of going from 0-100 km/h in just 3.62 seconds.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sony Bravia A9G OLED Master Series Review: The TV to Buy If You Are Rich Enough
- Katrina Kaif and Arjun Kapoor Save a Paparazzi From Getting Hurt; Watch Video
- Your New Apple iPhone 11 Could Cost As Little as Rs 51,700 With Amazon Preorder Offers
- Do Not Worry, Your Mi TV Will Get Netflix And Amazon Prime Video Apps This Year
- Your Apple iPhone And iPad Will Get iOS 13.1 And iPadOS Sooner Than Expected