MS Dhoni Spotted Driving His Rs 1.12 Crore Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT for the First Time
MS Dhoni in his Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT. (Image source: Prabhat Khabar)
A while after former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's wife Sakshi Chopra put up an Instagram post welcoming India's first Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT into their garage, the renowned cricketer has been spotted driving the car after his wife and friends came to receive him at the airport.
The former Indian cricket team captain is the owner of several high-end vehicles including Ferrari 599 GTO, Hummer H2, the GMC Sierra when it comes to four-wheelers. In two-wheelers, the stumper has some great additions like Kawasaki Ninja H2, Confederate Hellcat, BSA, Suzuki Hayabusa and a Norton Vintage beside several other bikes.
At its heart, the Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT is powered by a 6.2-litre V8 engine that churns out 463bhp and 624 Nm of torque through 8-speed automatic transmission. The Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT comes with a list of features that are claimed to be tops of the class, such as heated seats which are dressed in Nappa leather and a dual-pane panoramic sunroof.
Inside the cabin, the car gets an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The SUV sustains the long reputation of Jeep’s overall performance and comes with Selec-Terrain traction control system, QUADRA-TRAC II grip control, an electronic limited-slip differential, and a hill ascent/descent control.
