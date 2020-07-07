MS Dhoni's 39th Birthday: Here's a Look at the Most Unique Cars and Motorcycles in his Garage

Cricket is one of the most celebrated sports in India. And the name Mahendra Singh Dhoni speaks volume in the same regard. Dhoni has been one of the most lauded sportsmen in India, but that is not the only thing he is popular he is for. Dhoni has been known to have one of the most mind-boggling garages with the most unique cars and motorcycles. So on his 39th birthday, we bring you a list of the most unique cars he owns.

Confederate X132 Hellcat. (image source: Confederate)

The Confederate X132 Hellcat

The highlight of Dhoni’s garage would be the Confederate X132 Hellcat motorcycle. The sportsman has even taken the motorcycle on a track day at Buddh International Circuit (BIC). It is probably one of the rarest bikes parked in the sportsman’s garage. Other celebrities that own the motorcycle include Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise, David Beckham and Ryan Reynolds. The motorcycle is powered by a 2.2-litre V-Twin that delivers 132PS and 200Nm of torque.

MS Dhoni Nissan 1 Ton. (Image source: Gaadiwaadi)

Nissan 1 Ton

In its time, the Nissan 1 Ton was one of the most capable and potent military vehicles that was meant to take on the toughest terrains. MS Dhoni recently bought a Nissan 1 Ton, which has been restored by SD Offroaders Nakodar, a restoration house of Jalandhar, Punjab.

The car is powered by a 4.0-litre capacity that delivers 112PS and 264Nm of torque that is delivered via a 3-speed manual transmission and a 2-speed transfer case with a 4WD system.

MS Dhoni Tractor

Swaraj 963 FE Tractor

The newest addition in MS Dhonis’s garage is the Swaraj 963 FE tractor. Swaraj is a part of the Mahindra & Mahindra group which specialises in manufacturing a range of tractors from 15hp to 65hp for various farming needs. They also include four-wheel-drive tractors for wetland and specialised tractors for horticulture. The one Dhoni is seen riding is the, which also has a four-wheel-drive system.

The Swaraj 963 FE is one of the flagship models for Swaraj Tractors. It is powered by a 3.4-litre three-cylinder 4-stroke diesel engine and can produce 44.74-48.47 kW (60-65 hp) of power. It also has power steering and a digital instrument cluster.

