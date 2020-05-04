MS Dhoni's Never Seen Before Home-Based Automobile Garage Houses Rare Bikes and Innumerous Cars

Former Indian Men's cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a die-hard of fan of fancy bikes. In a recent video that has surfaced on the internet, it seems like the ace cricketer has a garage museum for keeping his prized possessions at his residence.

The garage museum has two floors both of which are filled with luxury bikes. The report claims that the Chennai Super Kings captain owns over a hundred bikes.

Further, the report asserts that he especially loves two-stroke motorcycles and owns quite a few Yamaha RD 350s and RX100s. He is also fond of vintage bikes that have been made by brands like BSA, Harley-Davidson etc.



One can see him ride the bikes at his residence with daughter Ziva seated at the back, in the video that has been shared.

He also shares photos of his bikes on social media. In one of his posts, the ‘Captain Cool’ has shared a photo of one of his bike and has captioned it as, "How many of u agree this was 1 of the most exciting 2stroke single cylinder bikes to ride, need to restore mine quickly"



In another post, he has shared a photo of a bike which seems to be in the process of modification. Captioning the post which features a green and black coloured fancy two-wheeler, he wrote, "Finally the wait is over but another couple of months before I can take her on her first ride.guess the bike"/

