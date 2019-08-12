MSRDC, Volkswagen and SaveLIFE Announce Partnership for Vision Zero Initiative

With the aim to significantly reduce road crash deaths and make the Old Mumbai-Pune Highway (NH 48) safe, Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), Volkswagen Group India and SaveLIFE Foundation, have officially launched the Vision Zero Initiative. The partnership aims to create a scalable and replicable model for road safety across Indian highways. This is in line with India’s commitment to reduce road crash deaths by 50 per cent under the Brasilia Declaration.

While national highways constitute just two per cent of the total road network in India, they account for 35 per cent of total road crash deaths, translating to over 145 road crash deaths every day on national highways.

The Maharashtra Government entered into a partnership with SaveLIFE Foundation and Volkswagen Group India through the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation, Maharashtra Police and the Public Health Department. The Hon’ble CM of Maharashtra had announced the partnership as part of the Mahaparivartan Programme in February, 2019. Today marks the official launch of the initiative.

Hon’ble Minister, PWD (Public Undertaking), Govt. of Maharashtra, Shri Eknath Shinde, said “Safety of people on the road is a priority for us. I want to make Maharashtra a model for other states to follow, with best case practices in road safety. Road crash deaths are preventable, and I am very hopeful about the Vision Zero Initiative that aims to bring down the deaths on NH 48 to near zero.”

Highlighting the importance of this initiative, Mr. R.L. Mopalwar, Vice Chairman & MD, MSRDC, said, “Road safety needs to be integrated into execution of infrastructure projects right from the planning stage. This must be a primary concern of policy makers as we can definitely bring about a significant change when we come together and take ownership. We are sure that through the Vision Zero approach we can protect many more road users, especially those who are vulnerable.”

The focus of Vision Zero is to significantly reduce road crash deaths through data-driven and evidence-based interventions. The initiative addresses road engineering interventions, improved post-crash emergency care, comprehensive research, better police enforcement and grassroots community engagement in a holistic manner. Advocacy and awareness will be created around systemic interventions to prevent road crashes and build effective first responders to aid emergency care on the 111 km stretch.

Elaborating on the partnership, Mr. Gurpratap Boparai, Managing Director, Volkswagen Group India added, “Safety is integral to our vision of sustainable mobility. We, at Volkswagen Group India, not only want to build safest cars, but through Vision Zero want to work towards a safer eco-system for commuters against the ills of road incidents and injuries. Through this healthy public-private collaboration with SaveLIFE Foundation and MSRDC we would like to share our road safety expertise and create awareness among local communities.”

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Piyush Tewari, CEO, SaveLIFE Foundation said, “Road safety is an issue that requires strong political will combined with deep inter-agency cooperation. We are grateful that both are possible in Maharashtra and are certain that the Vision Zero Initiative will create a safer NH 48. SaveLIFE Foundation will ensure that evidence-based interventions are carried out and measured in terms of lives saved.”

